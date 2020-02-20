The Geary County Commissioners meeting kicked off with somber news this week — the story of apparent suicide on the Junction City Police Department grounds a block away from the county building, along with announcements of recent deaths and illnesses which impacted the commissioners on personal or professional levels — but it was otherwise business as usual Tuesday.
Early in the session, Geary County resident Charles Jarnot addressed the board as a member of the public.
After voucher approvals, Geary County Human Resources Director Jon Thummel spoke. He requested approval for records destruction, some of which dated back to 1952. In accordance with state law on record retention, the commissioners unanimously approved.
Thummel requested the next topic be an executive session for “conduct of personnel and legal counsel,” which was approved.
Public Works Administrator Corey Trumpp then presented the county’s Ram Exterminators 2020 contract, which will see a three percent increase for pest control services due to chemical cost increases. Everything else remained the same as last year’s contract. This met unanimous approval.
Also approved was the Conroe Bridge Project. This agreement sees KDOT shouldering 80 percent of the construction price tag, up to $1 million. The Conroe Bridge (also known as Clark’s Creek Bridge) is a necessity for the county because it’s “a highly travelled bridge that’s eroding, and KDOT says if we don’t do something with it, they’d have to close it down,” Chairman Keith Ascher later said. “It’d be a big inconvenience.”
Also discussed by Trumpp for approval were 2020 federal exchange grants, which will yield Geary County $128,587.56 for the year provided corresponding expenditure receipts are turned in by Sept. 15. This comes at a higher rate to estimated expenses (90 percent compared to 75 percent in 2019) but is down from last year’s federal exchange grants of roughly $142,000. Trumpp attributed this to a decrease in vehicle registration for the county, which the KDOT determined means the roads are travelled on less, garnering less funding per mile of road.
After Trumpp shared that the county’s contract with Waste Management had officially expired at the end of 2011 but they had paid annually through 2019 (with Waste Management still performing county trash services), the commissioners approved a new one-year contract with Waste Management which came with a cost reduction of $5,844.84 for 2020.
Trumpp also asked for approval on a Century Link service line installation for residents on Liberty Hall Road, which was unanimously granted, and he briefly discussed being approached by Kansas Wildlife and Parks to overtake minimum maintenance roads at Milford Lake within Geary County lines. He stated that even though it would provide revenue for the county, there were other liabilities involved with overseeing more dirt or gravel roads which would undermine the income. The commissioners agreed.
County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke’s first topic met approval, and Shelbi Gustafson and Jo Ann Haycook, both of Junction City, were appointed as new members to the Geary County Free Fair Board alongside reappointed members Lori Brown, Luke Erichsen, and Lynn Sohnrey. One seat on the Fair Board remains open.
Nordyke also outlined an emergency plan to combat potential voting issues, such as power outages and polling station communication, by pre-printing registration lists and distributing them appropriately prior to the upcoming 2020 elections.
County Attorney Krista Blaisdell wrapped up the meeting with request for direction on software and hardware upgrades for her office, which is currently receiving service from an IT company separate from the rest of the county. Commissioners agreed integration and consistency were optimal, and Blaisdell will return at a later date with an official request for approvals if applicable.
A potential property tax rate hike for Geary Community Hospital funding was not discussed, though commission Chairman Keith Ascher addressed the matter afterward, when asked. The GCH Board postponed the day’s meeting for unknown reasons, according to Ascher.
When asked if there were any other funding options, Ascher said, “We are looking under every rock we can look under, but . . . We don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up. This is a serious issue. We’re trying to find other avenues that would not have any impact on [taxpayers].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.