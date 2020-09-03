Since Tuesday afternoon, a total of 12 people have been confirmed by the Geary County Health Department to have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the health department, this brings Geary County’s total count to 228. Of these cases, 128 are listed as having recovered and 46 cases are still active. At this time, no one is hospitalized with the virus in the community. A total of two community members have died of the disease since it struck Kansas back in March.
Most of the people who have the disease in the community are between the ages of 31 and 50 at about 40.48 percent. Following that, 30.95 percent of Geary County’s COVID-19 cases are in people aged 51 to 70. People aged 19-30 make up 16.67 percent of the community’s total COVID-19 cases. Those aged 11-18 make up 4.76 percent of local virus cases and those older than 70 also make up 4.76 percent of cases. Those aged zero to 10 make up the fewest of local cases at 2.38 percent, according to the health department.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists the county’s COVID-19 total as 304. The KDHE’s investigative authority extends to places in the county where the health department’s authority does not.
