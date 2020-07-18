Since Thursday, there has been a total of three new cases of COVID-19 located within Geary County.
The most recent case of the virus was identified Saturday afternoon by Geary County Emergency Management as a 61-year-old male.
The other two cases, identified as a 35-year-old female and a male whose age was not listed, were identified Thursday afternoon.
This follows a streak of two days earlier this week wherein no COVID-19 cases were identified in the county at all. No new cases were identified Friday, either.
According to Geary County EMS, these new cases bring the community to a total of 89 cases of the virus total since COVID-19 was first found in Geary County back in spring.
The KDHE’s website also lists Geary County’s COVID-19 cases alongside those of every other county in Kansas. The KDHE’s numbers still drastically differ from those reported by Geary County. The KDHE’s map indicates that there have been a total of 139 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Emergency Management Director Garry Berges has said the county and the KDHE are working to try to find out why the two agencies’ numbers don’t match up.
