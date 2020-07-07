COVID-19 numbers have risen to a total of 72 positive cases in Geary County, as of Monday afternoon. Eight cases were identified Monday, according to Geary County Emergency Management.
Geary County EMS indicated via a daily social media update that one local case of the virus has been hospitalized.
At this time, there are 37 active cases and 34 people have recovered.
Since the virus was first identified in Geary County, one person has died of it.
The Geary County Health Department is currently conducting contact tracing on the most recent cases of the virus.
Geary County EMS indicated that active cases of the virus are now recovering in their respective residences.
As of Monday evening, a map on the KDHE website showed Geary County sitting a total of 95 cases, significantly more than local agencies have reported.
According to Emergency Management Director Garry Berges, the local numbers are accurate. There has been an issue with numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment not matching up with the ones reported locally, but he said he and other local officials were working to find out why this might be.
“The numbers at gearycounty.org have been verified by the Geary County Health Dept and Emergency Operations Center. We realize the KDHE website is not stating the correct number from the Geary Co Health Dept. Once again, we are looking into why this is occurring,” Berges said in an email Monday. “Some of these are the positives are getting tested a second time and the state is counting them as a new case. We are not the only county this is happening to.”
He explained the process by which Geary County and the state tracked test results.
“All tests results are sent to the state and put in a computer program,” Berges said. “Each person is given a tracking number. It is broken down by many sections to include county of residence. The Health Department then verifies the information for each one that is listed as Geary County. We then given them a local number, so that the EOC can track them locally.”
