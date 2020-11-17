The Geary County community has suffered its fifth COVID-19 death, according to information provided by the Geary County Health Department and Geary County Emergency Management.
According to a press release sent out Monday afternoon by Emergency Manager Garry Berges, the victim was a 68-year-old woman.
Nothing more will be released about this woman’s death, though Berges did extend condolences to the person’s family in the press release.
He also encouraged people to be mindful of swiftly rising COVID-19 numbers across the state and to keep safe.
"As the COVID numbers continue to dramatically increase across Kansas, Geary County authorities strongly encourage everyone to wear masks when in public, do
social distancing, and conduct frequent hand washing,” he wrote. "Please limit your time around others.”
In other COVID-19-related news, six new active cases of the virus were identified by the Geary County Health Department. According to the health department’s count, this raises the total of active cases of the virus in the community to 44.
One person remains hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, Geary County has had a total of 726 cases of the virus since it arrived in the community in spring.
