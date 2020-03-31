Some of the totals have come in for Geary County’s fall harvest, as of the middle of March.
According to Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte, totals have not come in for corn and sorghum production within the county in the fall of 2019.
Soybean production, he said, resulted in 15,800 acres of soybeans harvested. The production came to 732,000 bushels with a total yield per acre of 46.3 bushels.
“They have no estimates for Geary County on corn or sorghum production,” Otte said.
Otte provided this disclaimer for the lack of information on other fall crops.
“County-level crop estimates are not published if any of the following conditions exist: Estimated planted acres are less than 500, insufficient number of producer reports were received to establish statistically defensible estimates, or estimate would not guarantee confidentiality of reported data from an individual producer,” he said.
