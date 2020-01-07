About 80 bales of hay went up in smoke after a fire Sunday, according to Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges, who addressed the county commission Monday afternoon.
Geary County firefighters responded to a call Sunday morning outside of Junction City on Highway K-157.
Berges said Monday that the fire started while bales were being loaded onto the back of a truck, possibly sparked by the truck itself, before the fire consumed the bales, helped along by strong winds.
According to Berges, the ashes were still smoldering Monday morning.
No one was hurt during the blaze. The flames failed to jump the road, which prevented the fire from spreading further, according to Berges. He said he believed the fire could have spread about half mile, if not more, before being contained if the fire had managed to spread across the road.
