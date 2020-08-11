Debbie Johns was a volunteer at the Geary County Food Pantry for seven years before becoming the manager.
She had her first full day as the food pantry’s manager Monday, after working part time since the middle of June.
She replaces Theresa Rose, who chose to relinquish the role earlier this year in favor of being the assistant manager.
The manager position came available just as Johns retired from a job with Unified School District 475 and it seemed like something she would enjoy doing, so she applied.
"I enjoy it,” Johns said. "I just always enjoyed volunteering … I think it's important to give back to our community.”
She hopes to maintain the food pantry's positive reputation in the community.
"I just want to ensure that the first thing that we give to people is respect,” Johns said. “The food pantry has a reputation of a culture of kindness.”
Johns also wants to make improvements at the food pantry, where she can. If there’s anything she needs to do to bring the food pantry up to date, she said, she hopes to do that.
"The technology is a challenge,” Johns said. "I think having enough volunteers is a challenge. We could use some more volunteers.”
Stepping into this new career during a pandemic has brought with it the challenge of keeping everyone safe and disease-free while also feeding people. Some people are still reeling financially from the economic impact of the pandemic, which means the food pantry’s job is as important as ever.
“With the (COVID-19), trying to figure out a way for it to be safe for them and safe for our volunteers and ensure that we’re still giving food out.”
The work isn’t always easy — there’s a certain amount of heavy lifting involved — but Johns has help with those challenges.
She recalls a distribution of fresh produce at Junction City High School. Students helped them unload boxes upon boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables to hand out to anyone and everyone who wanted them.
“I just thought that was pretty amazing … I think for Junction City that's really important too, because the youth in Junction City sometimes gets a bad rap,” Johns said of the students who helped.
The food pantry needs daytime volunteers, people who can deliver loads of donated goods, and people who can help unload trucks full of donated food when they arrive. Nonperishable food such as canned goods is a never-ending need.
Right now, Johns is trying to figure out what the community needs from the food pantry.
“We are fighting hunger but we're feeding hope,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.