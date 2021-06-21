The Kansas Food Bank will start providing Commodity Supplemental Food Program food boxes for low income seniors in Geary County.
Boxes are distributed monthly and seniors must enroll and qualify to receive the box.
Seniors must be 60 years or older to participate and must provide a valid driver’s license or state ID, proof of address, proof of income which can include pay stubs from the last 30 days, a social security statement, unemployment or any retirement information such as pension received.
Food packages include a variety of food such as nonfat dry and ultra high temperature fluid milk, farina, oats, ready-to-eat-cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, dry beans, canned meat, poultry or fish and canned fruits and vegetables.
For more information, you can call the Geary County Food Pantry at 316-265-3663 and ask for Debi. Kansas Food Bank will be scheduling appointments on Wednesday, June 30th at the Geary County Food Pantry at 136 West 3rd Street and you can call Debi for appointments.
Completed application and required documents can be mailed to the Kansas Food Bank at 1919 East Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.