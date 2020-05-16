Geary County will receive funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
The funds total $25,650 and are to be used in supplementing emergency food and shelter programs around Geary County.
The county was chosen for these funds by a national board chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The board is made up of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The national board was instructed to hand put funds appropriated by Congress for the expansion of the capacity of food and shelter programs around the country in areas of high need.
A local board composed of one Geary County Commissioner, representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, United Way and others will determine hoot distribute the funds among the emergency food and shelter programs run by the community’s service agencies. This local board will be responsible to recommend agencies to receive the funds and as well as additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
The programs that receive funds from the grant are expected to be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, be allowed to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have a demonstrable ability to provide emergency food and/or shelter, and, if the entity in question is a private, voluntary organization, have a board made up of volunteers.
Any agency that qualifies is urged to apply for funds.
Previously, Geary County has used funds from this program to aid the Geary County Food Pantry, Junction City Caring Place, and the Open Door.
To apply for these funds, public or private voluntary agencies should contact local United Way Director Nichole Mader at director@unitedwayjcgc.org or 785 238-2117 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is May 29.
(0) comments
