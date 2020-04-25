Geary County’s number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 is now in the double digits.
The Geary County Health Department announced late Friday that a 10th case of the pandemic virus had been found.
The 10th case of the virus involves a 61 year old woman who appears to have attained her case through community spread. According to the health department, the woman has not traveled in several weeks. She is currently recovering in her Geary County residence.
The 10th case of the virus is currently under investigation. Contacts are being traced, according to the health department.
The good news is, of the Geary County residents who had the virus, many are listed as recovered. There are only four known active cases of COVID-19 in the county at this time. One of these individuals remains hospitalized. The other six have recovered, according to the health department.
People are asked to obey Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s stay at home order and only leave their residences for essential trips.
Those who must leave their residences are asked to be mindful of hygiene, keeping at least six feet of distance between themselves and other people and using cloth masks and other facial coverings.
