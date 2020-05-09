Geary County now has a 14th case of COVID-19.
The most recent case is a result of direct contact with another person infected with the virus, according to the Geary County Health Department.
Investigation and contact tracing on the case is ongoing.
With the addition of this newest case, there are five known active cases of COVID-19 in Geary County.
No local people are hospitalized with the disease at the time of this writing. The health department lists a total of nine local people as having recovered from the illness.
There are four pending tests and 276 people in the community have tested negative for the virus, according to the health department.
