After a short stretch of time without any further cases of COVID-19 showing up in the community, Geary County has had another positive test for the disease.
The newest case is that of a a 64-year-old male, according to the Geary County Health Department. He is currently recovering from the disease inside his Geary County residence.
The newest case of the virus had recently traveled outside Geary County, according to the health department.
The health department continues to investigate this newest case of the disease and trace those who had contact with the newest case of the virus.
At this time, the health department lists the number of cases of COVID-19 in the community as 15.
This new case is the only current active one in the county, as all others are listed as having recovered from the illness.
Prior to this, Geary County had a stretch of time where there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the community, the first time it has been able to say that since March.
According to Health Department Director Dr. Tammy Von Busch, social distancing has decreased in the community since restrictions were first lifted for Geary County earlier this month.
Use of face masks in public places has gone down, she said, since the state began its first phase of reopening its economy and she said she believed she was seeing the same thing happen with social distancing.
However, Von Busch said, this should not be the case.
The community, she said, is not safe from COVID-19 just yet.
“COVID-19 hasn’t gone away so people still need to do things to help protect themselves from coming in contact with the disease,” Von Busch said.
