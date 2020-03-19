Wednesday, the Geary County Health Department issued several edicts in the hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Director of the health department Tammy Von Busch issued a written directive ordering the limitation of mass gatherings and events in the community.
“As the County Health Officer for Geary County, I am officially declaring that no mass gatherings or large community events will be permitted where there will be an excess of 10 people,” she wrote in her directive.
The health department banned gatherings of more than 10 people at once in places such as movie theaters, auditoriums, museums, bowling alleys, gyms, swimming pools, and similar public gathering areas. This applies to both indoor and outdoor venues. Restaurants, bars and food pantries will also be impacted by this new directive. All such businesses will be limited to drive-thru and/or carry-out services alone. Dine-in is officially banned in Junction City/Geary County for the time being.
Religious gatherings, funerals, and memorial services are still allowed, but must follow social distancing protocol. There should be at least six feet of space separating “co-habiting members and other people.”
This declaration was made, Von Busch said, in the hopes of “minimizing the potential impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the community of Junction City and Geary County.”
For more information, Von Busch asked people to call the health department at 785-762-5788 and talk to her or her Deputy Director Charles Martinez.
