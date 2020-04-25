The sale of previously owned homes in the U.S. had its largest drop in March that it has had since November 2015, according to figures released Tuesday by the National Association of Realtors. The decline represents weaker demand, which the NAR predicts will get worse in coming months.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the NAR said in a press conference that the industry could see sales activity decrease as much as 40% in the next few months.
However, the Junction City and Geary County housing market does not always follow suit with happens on a national level.
“This whole region definitely is kind of that anomaly,” said Margaret Pendleton, Association Executive
Flint Hills Association of REALTORS, Inc.
The NAR reported contract closings declined 8.5 percent across the country from February to March. In that same time frame Geary county numbers were up 25.8%, according to data provided by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate.
When comparing local sales to March 2019, they are up by 50%.
“The spring was starting off really great,” Pendleton said. “While we’re not as busy as I think a normal spring would be, the market is still strong.”
Speaking from her conversations with FHAR members she said the industry is staying busy in Junction City but people are having to get creative in the way properties are shown and the way sales happen.
“It seems like everyone has the technology and the tools to really be able to do a lot of this,” she said. “People are still conducting business, just in an adapted manner. A lot of the transaction are not face-to-face.”
Steven Burch, broker, owner of Next Home Unlimited, said people are still in the market for homes, but they are changing the way they conduct business to meet social distancing requirements.
“We’re taking all the precautions necessary in order to ensure that our agents are safe, our customers and clients are safe, the sellers are safe and all parties involved are safe,” Burch said.
The safety measures start with using virtual reality showings. The customer goes online and gets the perspective of walking thorough a house from the safety of a computer screen. If the virtual showing has piqued the buyer’s interest, Burch sets up an online meeting. Then, if interest remains, they can do an on-premise showing.
Lance Custer, broker, owner of Coldwell Banker Mowry Custer, said he is following a similar pattern with virtual tours.
“There are statistics that indicate more people looking online,” Custer said. “We have more people contacting us through internet inquiries than normal.”
Some of the increase could be guided by more people being home because of the stay-at-home order. Others may be looking to take advantage of low mortgage rates.
While he is seeing an increase of on-line interest, selling homes in a virtual world is something Custer said he has done for some time. The first sale he made to a buyer who was not present was in 2005.
“For the last 15 to 18 years we’ve sold houses sight unseen,” he said. “Particularly with our military buyers, they can’t get here for a couple of months to a look at the house but they want to be able to take possession when they arrive, they want to close and move in.
“This isn’t anything new to us, but I think we’re going to have that happen more and more,” he added.
Moving forward Custer sees the use of the technology that is being employed now increasing and becoming more sophisticated.
Although the current sales look good, the future holds many unknowns. He said one point to take into consideration is that it takes 30 to 45 days to close on a house. So, affects of the COVID-19 shutdown may not be statistically evident for another month or two.
Some of it will also be contingent on when the Department of Defense lifts its Permanent Change of Station ban, which has been extended to June 30.
“I think in some cases those military members who were planning to come here — are not able to get here,” Custer said. “There’s going to have to be some flexibility on the part of sellers and then on part of the buyers themselves in a military market. We haven’t seen that yet. But I know that that’s probably going to come into play.”
Meanwhile it’s business, not as usual, but with several adjustments, including being cognizant of the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“We encourage our sellers to keep all of the lights on and unlocked all the doors and keep them open,” Burch said. “We’re just limiting the amount of surfaces that are being touched by the customers and ourselves as well.”
Additionally, they wipe down the lockboxes and use hand sanitizer before going into a home, Custer said.
When the virus subsides and life starts returning to normal, some of what the realtors are learning now may carry over into future practices.
“(COVID-19) has forced this industry to get with the times,” Burch said. “To step up — this industry hasn’t changed for 20, 30 years. So, now that technology is the only way to sell right now in this pandemic, it’s really forcing everybody to utilize it even more than what we were doing prior. We’re actually working smarter not harder in many aspects — not only in business, but also for health and safety as well.”
