Despite everything, the 2020 Census is still going on.
And according to Retired Lt. Gen. Perry Wiggins, who serves as Executive Director for the Governor’s Military Council and as a member of the Governor’s 2020 Census Committee, said Geary County is lagging behind in terms of response.
Only about 44.8 percent of the Geary County population has responded to the census.
The national average is about 50.7, while Kansas is above average with 55.4 of residents responding. Riley County sits at 51.4 percent responding at this time. Pottawatomie County, Wiggin said, is one of the top 10 in the state with more than 60 percent of the population reporting.
“It only takes a few minutes to fill out the census,” Wiggins said. “I think with lockdown or stay at home orders, now more than ever it’s very beneficial for people to do it.”
Wiggins said it was important that people respond to the census because their answers would factor into important decisions later on. The census data is used to determine the number of state representatives an area has. The census decides the boundaries of the state’s congressional districts.
“They dictate what representation will be for each state and then based within the state they decide how it will be distributed by those numbers,” Wiggins said. “So that’s important.”
The data gleaned from the census will be used to divvy up about $675 billion in federal funds to be distributed all over the country. Of this, Wiggins said, $6 billion a year goes to the state of Kansas “as a direct result of the census.”
“If one person is not counted in the census, you lose about $2,000 in funding,” he said. “If you take 2 percent not counted for Kansas, that equates to about $600 million in funding that could come to Kansas. So it’s very important that we get that count right.”
According to Wiggins, during disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the census data is used to determine what Kansas receives in terms of aid.
Even now, Wiggins said, people who pay attention to COVID-19 briefings may see population data from the 2010 census being used.
“If you want to help your grandchildren out and your children out, although they’re relatively young now, the (next) census is not going to take place for another 10 years so really we need to make sure that they receive an inheritance in the form of federal support and dollars for their future,” he said.
According to Wiggins, the self-response phase of the census could be extended, but he feels it’s wise to respond sooner rather than later.
Some may consider the census somewhat invasive, but Wiggins said the data is not used by report to agencies that might impose on someone’s rights or civil liberties. It’s used to “support programs that support people, not to report people,” he said.
“It’s just important that we get people out and get people energized and that the people of Geary County understand that this is important,” Wiggins said. “It really equates to funding coming into the state, but more importantly coming into your county and serving your citizens.”
People need not leave their homes to fill out the census. It can be filled out by phone and online. To complete the census by phone, call 844-330-2020. See 2020census.gov/ to complete the census online. The census can also be completed via mail using a form mailed out earlier this year.
“Now more than ever we need to do our civic responsibility and step up and be counted,” Wiggins said.
