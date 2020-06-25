The community’s COVID-19 count has increased to 40.
Wednesday, Geary County Emergency Management learned of yet another case of the virus.
The newest case of the disease is a 24-year-old male who is now quarantined at home.
According to emergency management, all four of the most recent cases of the disease are the result of contact with people outside of Geary County.
The health department and the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment are working now to determine where these newest Geary County cases originated from.
The health department is working to determine who these newest cases might have had contact with while they were infected.
According to emergency management, there are limits on what can be shared about patients, but relevant information will be shared with the public, including information about where patients went and when while they were possibly infected.
People are asked to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public spaces, and practicing good hygiene through frequent hand washing.
The Geary County Health Department has, because of this increase in the virus locally, decided to have the county remain in stage three of its reopening for the next two weeks.
Earlier this week, a decree was passed down from the health department instructing that Geary County would not move on to the fourth stage of reopening until another two weeks had passed.
Mass gatherings are still limited to 50 people.
Businesses such as restaurants and bars are still expected to adhere to social distancing restrictions.
Those who wish to hold special events are instructed to notify the health department at least seven days before holding their event and create a mitigation plan to be approved by Health Department Director Dr. Tammy Von Busch prior to the event.
Local law enforcement can and will enforce the rules laid out in this public health order.
