Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Geary Community Hospital at 7:08 a.m. to the report of a woman who had been shot and raped in the 9700 block of Quarry Rd. Deputies responded to and secured the residence where the incident took place on Quarry Rd.
A Junction City Police Officer observed a subject matching the description of the suspect at a residence in the 100 block of East 10th St. Geary County Deputies and Junction City Officers surrounded the residence. Contact was established with the subject and he was taken into custody without incident at 9:30 a.m.
The suspect was identified as Darien Manning of Milford. Manning was arrested and being charged with Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, Rape and Violation of a Protection Order.
