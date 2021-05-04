A Geary County man has been convicted on 21 charges stemming from a murder-for-hire scheme in 2018, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.
Samuel Ibarra-Chu, 31, of Grandview Plaza, was convicted in Geary County District Court after a five-day jury trial. Ibarra-Chu was found guilty on all 21 counts, including two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Judge Courtney Boehm accepted the verdict and scheduled sentencing for 1:30 p.m. on June 25.
The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Geary County Drug Task Force comprised of the Junction City Police Department, Grandview Plaza Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Office. Ibarra-Chu conspired between July 11, 2018, and August 21, 2018, with others to hire a hitman to murder two individuals – an assistant Geary County attorney and a confidential informant. The plot was discovered before the murders were carried out.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Adam Zentner and Amy Norton of Schmidt’s office. Court cases for two other individuals allegedly involved in the plot are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.