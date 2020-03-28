As of midnight Saturday morning, Geary County is under a Stay at Home order for 30 days, until 11:59 p.m. April 27.
This time period may be extended if need be at the end of the 30 day period.
The Geary County Health Department put the order in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Health department Director Tammy Von Busch spoke at a press conference Friday about the measure.
This is not a total lockdown.
People may leave their homes to engage in outdoor activities such as hiking or jogging, so long as they maintain proper social distance. People are still free to use parks and other public spaces. Fishing and boating are still allowed, as long as participants use social distancing and CDC guidelines are followed. People may not use the basketball courts or the park equipment because COVID-19 tends to linger and remain infectious for long periods of time — up to three days — on such equipment.
Workers deemed essential are exempt from this order and may go to and from work during this time. People who are required to leave their homes for valid court or administrative orders are allowed to do so.
People are also allowed out of their homes for essential trips such as to the grocery store for necessary supplies, to receive medical services, or to care for animals.
Churches will not be able to meet in person for services, unless they have a congregation of 10 or fewer. Though gun shops will be permitted to remain open, shooting ranges will not.
Childcare providers are considered essential and are exempt. According to Von Busch, children must be kept together in groups of 10 or fewer.
“The order lays out … they should not be mixing rooms, they should not be switching providers between rooms, and that every child needs to be have their temp taken each morning when they come in,” she said.
Anyone who has a temperature above 100 should not be allowed to remain there.
The order was issued with less than 24 hours notice. Typically, in surrounding counties, 24 to 48 hours notice accompanied such announcements. Von Busch said the health department had been preparing the make the announcement for the past week.
“We’ve been working on this all week,” Von Busch said. “And we’re trying to we’ve been trying to iron out all the details. So wasn’t intentional to make it short notice. It’s just that by the time we got everything put together and ready to go, this works out that we’re publishing it today to go into effect tonight.”
At this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the community and Von Busch said she hoped to keep it that way. She indicated that she suspected some might already be here.
“People cross county lines and t’s impossible to tie everybody down,” she said.
At this time, documentation proving someone has a reason to be out is not necessary. People will not be pulled over and questioned just for being out and about.
According to Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson, his office will not be pulling people over to see if they have permission to be out.
“We hope that everyone voluntarily complies with the health department orders,” he said. “But in the event that businesses or individuals choose to ignore the health department’s orders, there are forcement actions that we can and will utilize.”
Jackson praised the community so far for following past health department directives.
“If everyone does the right thing and follows the new order, we will get through this pandemic with the least possible impact to our community,” he said.
Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said his office would enforce the new directive similarly to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Our goal is to make sure everybody’s safe,” he said. “The police department will respond if you call understand that we will respond wearing PPW equipment as well. We will maintain a distance from you. Do not take that as being discourteous or rude. It’s just we’re trying to protect the first responder so that we can stay active and out there to respond to any (calls for) service.”
Grandview Plaza Chief of Police Shawn Peirano spoke about changes to enforcement in his community.
The department will be closed to the public to protect the health of officers. He asked people to contact the office by phone or by calling 911 in the event of an emergency. Playgrounds have been cordoned off, he said, in accordance with directives from the health department.
“As conditions change with a pandemic, so will the operation of the police department,” Peirano said. “And in doing so, you may see us in additional protective gear as required.”
The department, he said, is able to perform welfare checks for those in need.
“We’ll ask that anyone who believes that they have additional needs in the house or would like to be checked upon we have a list that we had started that our officers in the fire department will be checking on those personnel those residents to check on their health and welfare periodically,” he said.
First responders will continue to work in the community as they have in the past, Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson said.
“Our fire department is responding to calls for services we always have and we will continue to do so for our community,” he said.
However, there will be some changes for those who call for service.
“When you’re just when you call dispatch or 911, you’re going to be asked a series of questions,” Johnson said. “We’re asking these questions so that we can provide the appropriate response and protect you, our community and our firefighters.”
People will be asked if they have had a fever of more than 100, a cough, a runny nose, sore throat, muscle aches or shortness of breath — all symptoms of COVID-19.
Those who have displayed these symptoms may be asked further questions, such as if they have traveled outside the country or to COVID-19 hotspots recently and who they’ve had contact with.
Depending on the answers, first responders may respond to a call in varying degrees of protective gear, Johnson said. This is not meant to frighten anyone, but to display an abundance of caution.
“We don’t want you to be alarmed, but we want you to know that we are there and responding to your need,” Johnson said. “We have to protect you and we have to protect ourselves so that we can continue to serve the community. Our level of care will not change.”
County Commission Chair Keith Ascher spoke as well during the press conference.
“As of now, we’re surrounded by counties with confirmed cases,” he said. “It is at this time our community needs to unite to take measures in order to safeguard our neighbors and loved ones. This can only be accomplished through teamwork and a sense of community. If we do not take this seriously, it will only drag on longer hurt our businesses, community, and (increase) the possibility of loss of life. These decisions and directives have not been easy and have not been taken lightly … Unfortunately, As Americans, we like to lock arms to the unite. In this case, we have to go with separation for unification.”
To read the full text of the order, please see: https://www.gearycounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/623/Stay-Home-Order-Geary-County-PDF on the Geary County website.
See https://www.facebook.com/jcdailyunion/ for a video of the press conference where this measure was announced.
The text contains a full and detailed list of what is and isn’t allowed under this order.
A county-wide website is expected to be put up in the future. specifically for COVID-19 in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.