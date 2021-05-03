Geary County has awarded a bridge construction project for replacing the existing bridge on East Lyons Creek Road, approximately 0.2 miles west of the Skiddy Road/ East Lyons Creek Road intersection, to King Construction Co. Inc from Hesston, Kansas. Contract amount of $273,616.00. Estimated construction start date is May 3, 2021 and the duration of this project is 85 working days. Lyons Creek Road will be closed to traffic at the location of the bridge through the duration of this project. Official detour for east bound traffic from the East Lyons Creek Road/ US-77 intersection: go south approximately 5 miles to Skiddy West Road, then east 2.5 miles to Skiddy Road, then north approximately 7.5 miles to the intersection of East Lyons Creek Road. West bound traffic will follow this detour in reverse. Detour traffic signs will be installed before construction begins.
Geary County PW/ Bridge 7.3-Q-0 Replacement Project East Lyons Creek Rd.
- By Corwyn Trumpp Geary County PWA
