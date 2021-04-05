The Geary County Health Department has added one more person to the unofficial local COVID-19 death count.
Last Tuesday, the health department upped the unofficial count to 26.
The health department lists 1,529 community members as recovered from their bouts with COVID-19 and a total of 1,560 since the pandemic began.
There are three known active cases of the virus in the community at this time, according to the health department.
At this time, there are no community members hospitalized with the virus in Geary County.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment keeps track of every COVID-19 case that has been located across the state since the pandemic began last spring. According to the KDHE, there have been 3,178 cases of the virus in Geary County since that time, a difference of 1,618 from the health department’s count. This difference has grown by 20 since last week’s update which listed the difference between the two counts as 1,598 between the two agencies’ totals.
This discretion in the local numbers from the KDHE has been explained by health department Director Tammy Von Busch as being caused by Fort Riley numbers and a handful of occasions when the state opened multiple case files for one case of COVID-19 and then did not close the extra cases.
The KDHE receives Fort Riley COVID-19 numbers while the health department only receives Geary County numbers.
