The Geary County Health Department announced Monday that 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the community, while 32 people with positive cases of the virus were newly listed as recovered from their illness.
This lowers Geary County’s total number of active COVID-19 cases to 118. According to the health department, there are three community members hospitalized with the virus at this time, down by two since the most recent update. The health department is no longer listing the community’s COVID-19 deaths in its regular updates. However, at last count, 18 community members were known to have died of the disease.
Geary Community Hospital also lists its COVID-19 statistics on a regular basis. According to the hospital’s Monday morning update, 7,016 COVID-19 tests had taken place at the GCH testing site since the start of the pandemic. Of these tests, 6,099 have come back negative for the virus, while 917 have been positive. There are no pending tests out of the GCH site as of Monday morning. Three people are currently hospitalized at GCH with the virus. One of these patients is in the intensive care unit.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment tracks COVID-19 cases across the state on its website here, https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas, using a map that breaks down cases of the virus by county. The KDHE’s map lists Geary County’s total COVID-19 cases as 2,099 since the pandemic began.
This differs from the health department’s count, which lists the community at a grand total of 1,256 since COVID-19 arrived here last spring, a difference of 843. This discrepancy has been addressed by the health department in the past. The health department’s authority does not extend over all parts of Geary County. The numbers not accounted for by the health department that are listed by the KDHE represent a part of the county which the health department does not have the authority to investigate cases of COVID-19 within.
