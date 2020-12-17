The Geary County Health Department reported 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Geary County Tuesday afternoon 10 newly-discovered cases of COVID-19 within the community Wednesday, for a total of 33 new cases since Tuesday.
Tuesday afternoon, 27 people with the virus were listed as recovered from their illness and Wednesday five more recovered cases were added to that count, for a total of 32 recoveries.
This brings the total of active cases of the virus to 198, by the health department’s count.
The health department’s update noted that there are multiple community members hospitalized with the virus.
There are multiple COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit at Geary Community Hospital and five of these patients are on ventilators.
At this time, all of the hospital’s ventilators are in use and COVID-19 patients who come in needing a ventilator will need to be transferred to a hospital outside of the county.
Seven community members have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the most recent health department update.
There are a total of six people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Geary Community Hospital at this time, according to an update provided Wednesday morning by the hospital.
According to GCH, 6,349 COVID-19 tests have been carried out at the hospital’s testing site since the start of the pandemic and 5,579 of these have come back negative for the virus. A total of 743 of the tests carried out by GCH have come back positive for the virus and 27 test results are still pending out of the hospital as of Wednesday morning.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment tracks all of the cases of the virus the state has seen since the start of the pandemic on its website here: https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas on a COVID-19 map that’s broken down by county. The KDHE’s map lists Geary County’s total case count as 1,447 since spring, up by nine since the KDHE last updated its numbers.
The health department lists Geary County’s total case count from the start of the pandemic as 995.
This discrepancy in the numbers has been addressed by the health department in the past.
The health department does not have the authority to investigate cases of the virus in all parts of the county. The 452 cases of the virus reported by the KDHE that are not being reported by the health department have been found in a part of the county that are not included in the health department’s total case count come from a part of the county that the health department does not cover or have authority over.
