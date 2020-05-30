Yet another case of COVID-19 was located in Geary County late last week.
On May 28, the Geary County Health Department identified another positive case of the virus, this time in a 64-year-old woman.
The health department warned that there were 14 days in which the patient in question might have been infectious before she developed symptoms and was tested.
She is currently isolated in her residence. She has been determined to have acquired the illness from contact with another infected person.
During a 14 day time period before symptoms developed, the infected individual was out and about in the community.
On May 16, the patient visited the Starbucks drive thru, the McDonalds on South Washington Street, and Motel 6, all in Junction City.
On May 17, she visited Wendy’s and Motel 6 in Junction City and the Dollar General in Ogden.
The patient had absolutely no symptoms of the virus during the time she visited these locations. She may or may not have been infected at the times she visited these locations.
People who were likely to have had contact with the patient have already been contacted.
People who are concerned they may have been exposed should contact Charles.martinez@gearycounty.org.
There are now six known active cases of COVID-19 in the community.
While restrictions have been lifted, COVID-19 is still around and it is still impossible to become infected.
People are still encouraged to wear masks when frequenting public places and practice social distancing.
