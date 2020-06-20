For a time now, there has been a discrepancy in the number of COVID-19 cases showing up within Geary County according to local officials versus what was showing up at a state level from the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment. Local officials have worked with KDHE in verifying local COVID-19 numbers.
As of Saturday, Geary County has a total of 32 cases of the virus. There are two local cases that local authorities had not been notified of by KDHE that are now included in the community’s case count.
Of these 32 total cases, there are two active positive cases. There has been one death of the virus. There are 30 recovered cases at this time, according to local officials.
Officials still encourage community members to carry on with social distancing and frequently wash their hands. People who have symptoms of the virus are asked to please contact their local health provider or the health department.
The COVID-19 situation at the jail is now considered contained, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.
