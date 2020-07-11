Geary County Sheriff Daniel Jackson said Thursday he made the decision to euthanize one of the department’s police dogs after a recent attack on its handler and a history of aggressive behavior.
Jackson said the dog, named Krew, injured Deputy Kalen Robison in an “unprovoked vicious attack” Tuesday that lasted about one minute and 30 seconds. Jackson said he viewed a video of the incident, which showed Robison attempting to put a collar on the dog while in a kennel in a patrol car.
Jackson said Robison tried to distract the dog, but Krew jumped, snapped and bit at his face, arms and hands. At one point, the dog bit and tore Robison’s bicep before Krew bit the man’s hand and wouldn’t let go, Jackson said.
Ultimately, Robison had to receive treatment and 17 stitches for a torn bicep and multiple puncture wounds.
Jackson said the dog continued to display aggressive behavior toward others later in the day, including the handler’s family that he has been with for more than two years.
Jackson said the dog also has attacked two other K9 officers since 2018, “causing injuries requiring a total of 54 stitches and the reattachment of a toe.”
“After considering all of the options, I came to the painful conclusion that Krew would need to be euthanized,” Jackson said. “This was not an easy decision, but I could not in good conscience allow Krew to be given to another agency for an attempt at retraining. If he attacked another trainer and severely injured that trainer or a member of the public, that responsibility would be mine. Not to mention the liability that would attach to Geary County and the Sheriff’s Office. That is a risk I am not willing to take.”
