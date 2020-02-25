The Geary County Sheriff’s Office averted a male inmate’s suicide-by-hanging, as the Geary County Commission learned at its Monday meeting.
Sheriff Dan Jackson told the commission about the incident at the commission’s monthly meeting.
The incident took place Feb. 20, according to Jackson.
The sheriff told the commission his staff was able to stop the attempted suicide due to an increase in monitoring staff, which commission Chair Keith Ascher relayed later in a routine press conference after the meeting.
“We increased (Jackson’s) personnel for monitoring the old part of the jail,” Ascher said. “So, so we added a person and it was a perfect thing at the perfect time, because this person was doing his job and avoided what could have been a bad situation.”
Staff intervened and cut the inmate down before the inmate had even fallen unconscious, according to Jackson. The inmate was uninjured, the sheriff told commissioners, due to the quick action of staff.
Additionally, the sheriff updated the county concerning the dive rescue team which was officially formed late last year as part of a joint effort between the sheriff’s office and the Junction City Fire Department. Jackson said a memorandum of understanding between the sheriff’s office and the JCFD was with the City of Junction City, awaiting its signature.
The fire department is applying for a grant totaling $25,000 to help cover the cost of dive equipment for the team.
