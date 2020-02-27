It’s tax season and also, judging by a complaint recently received by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the season for tax-related scams.
The Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on its Facebook page earlier this week, cautioning residents about a scam. The post said a resident had received what appeared to be a property seizure notice in the mail. The notice claimed to be sent out by “the Geary County Public Judgement Records,” but also claimed that the property in question would be seized by “the federal tax authorities.”
The Sheriff’s Office advises that if people receive any kind of notice concerning taxes due, they should look to see where it came from. Notices concerning federal taxes will come from the IRS. Notices concerning local property taxes on property based in Geary County will come from the Geary County District Court or from the Geary County Treasurer’s Office.
Anyone who receives a suspicious document is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office, the County Counselor, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, their own lawyer, or their own accountant.
