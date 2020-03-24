The Geary County Treasurer’s will be implementing the following procedures in order to minimize the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on our community and our staff. Beginning last week, people may have noticed there was limited access to the Geary County Treasurer’s office.
Renewals:
The Treasurer’s office will be suspending all in-person renewals. Renewals will need to be done using one of the following options:
Online at iKan.ks.gov
Mail your renewal to 200 E 8th Ste Junction City KS 66441
Place in the drop box located in the lobby or on the SOUTH entrance of the building
Renewals will be processed and mailed back out to the customer the same day. Customers with the last name beginning with ‘B’ will expire on March 31st. Customers with the last name beginning with C & D will expire on April 30th. Please do not wait until the last day to renew your plates.
Title Work:
Newly purchased vehicles have 60 days to be registered. If you sold or traded in a vehicle you can put the plate from the old vehicle on the new vehicle to serve as your temporary tag. We will evaluate title work on a case by case basis and will allow one customer per transaction in the office for processing.
VIN Inspection:
For customers with an out of state title a VIN inspection will be required. You will have to contact the Kansas Highway Patrol at (785)827-4437 to arrange for a VIN inspection.
Dealer titles:
Drop off service only
