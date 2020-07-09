Patricia “Trish” Giordano has officially filed for election to the Geary County Commission in District 1. She announced her intentions to run earlier this year, but filed with the Geary County Clerk’s office July 7.
Giordano is running as an independent and so was not required to file until August.
The deadline for party-affiliated candidates has already passed.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.