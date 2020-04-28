TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said Saturday night a settlement was reached with two Baptist churches challenging her executive order limiting religious services to no more than 10 people even if members complied with social distancing guidelines to avoid spreading COVID-19.
The proposed resolution to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court would allow congregations in Junction City and Dodge City to conduct in-person services if attendees complied with safety protocols. It also created a window for the governor to revise her mass-gathering order so it would no longer apply to religious meetings.
“My highest priority has been, and will continue to be, keeping Kansans safe during this pandemic,” Kelly said. “While I am confident that we have the law on our side, the agreement with these two churches will allow us to move forward and focus our efforts on mitigating the spread of the disease and working to restart the economy.”
The Democratic governor is expected to soon issue new executive orders that begin relaxing mandates crafted to control gatherings where the virus could be easily spread. Her stay-at-home order helped fuel an economic meltdown and surge in unemployment.
Attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom, based in Arizona, stepped in to represent Pastor Steve Ormord of First Baptist Church in Dodge City and Pastor Aaron Harris of Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City. Their civil suit asserted Kelly’s order conflicted with the U.S. and Kansas constitutions by violating the First Amendment.
Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Ryan Tucker said the agreement created a 14-day extension of the temporary restraining order against the governor and gave Kelly time to amend her mass-gathering ban to delete unconstitutional limits on churches.
“Singling out churches for special punishment while allowing others to have greater freedom is both illogical and unconstitutional,” Tucker said.
He said it was “beyond shameful” the governor claimed her administration resolved this legal challenge and that the agreement compelled the two churches to comply with safety protocols established by the federal court. The safety measures, he said, were proposed by the churches.
On April 18, U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Wichita issued a temporary restraining order preventing application of Kelly’s mass-gathering rule to both churches.
The judge said initial arguments by lawyers made it likely the plaintiffs would prevail with a claim the governor’s bid to inhibit spread of coronavirus at religious gatherings was unconstitutional. He said churches and religious activities appeared to have been singled out for stricter treatment than some retail establishments.
Tyson Langhofer, of Alliance Defending Freedom, filed an “agreed” court document Saturday that said negotiations had been ongoing since a Thursday meeting on the case.
“Immediately after the court hearing, counsel for plaintiffs and defendants began engaging in comprehensive, good-faith discussion,” Langhofer said.
Langhofer said in the document Kelly’s counsel had shared that the governor would not extend some restrictions included in previous executive orders past May 3.
Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican competing in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said the governor made the correct decision to surrender.
“She has agreed not to enforce her blatantly discriminatory order by agreeing to let churches safely meet indoors while practicing the same social distancing measures she rejected two weeks ago,” Wagle said.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt had advised local law enforcement officers not to enforce the original church order signed by Kelly.
Top Republican legislative leaders voted to revoke Kelly’s directive on church gatherings, but the governor challenged their action before the Kansas Supreme Court. The justices let her order stand, but didn’t decide whether it violated basic freedoms.
The federal lawsuit was in response to the state Supreme Court finding.
Kelly said testing since the lawsuit was filed April 16 in U.S. District Court showed COVID-19 had exploded from 51 cases to 419 cases in Ford County, home to one of the plaintiff churches.
“I know this is a difficult time for everyone,” Kelly said, “but I want to take a moment and thank all of the first responders and medical staff for their sacrifice. They are on the front lines of this disease and they are true heroes.
“Our job is to not make theirs harder,” Kelly said. “And, our advice to all Kansans remains the same: stay home and stay safe. We are bending the curve, but we must continue to be vigilant in our mitigation efforts.”
Initally, Kelly defended her church order, saying: “This is not about religion. This is about a public health crisis.”
