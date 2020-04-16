Gov. Laura Kelly extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. The order was originally set to expire this Sunday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the state has 1,494 cases and 76 deaths.
“Unfortunately, cases continue to increase and new counties continue to have confirmed cases,” Kelly said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Kelly said internal models project a peak for Kansas from April 19 to 29. She said the state must see a decrease of cases for 14 days before people can relax social distancing measures.
She said she is working with Kansas City metro city mayors and both the Missouri and Colorado governors, Mike Parson and Jared Polis, to help Kansans on both sides of the state. The state is expanding testing over the next two weeks, Kelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.