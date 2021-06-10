TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, to discuss the nomination process to fill two district judge vacancies.
Judge Steven Hornbaker, who served in Geary County, retired June 1. Chief Judge Michael Powers will retire August 20. His position is based in Marion County.
The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.
The meeting is open to the public. To listen:
call 1-877-400-9499; and
enter conference code 2199381974.
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:
ADA Coordinator
785-296-2256
TTY at 711
Eligibility requirements
A nominee for district judge must be:
- at least 30 years old;
- a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and
- a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.
The nominating commission seeks nominations, then convenes to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public.
Nominees to governor
The nominating commission will select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.
If there are not three nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.
Term of office
After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
Nominating Commission
The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.
