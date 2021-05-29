TOPEKA—Chief Justice Marla Luckert announced today that a few suspensions involving statutory time requirements for court proceedings that were included in an order she signed in March remain in effect.
Luckert made the announcement after learning the Legislative Coordinating Council voted today to extend the state of disaster emergency until June 15 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I continue to evaluate the pandemic’s impact on our communities and our courts to advise me when I should end the few suspensions that remain in effect,” Luckert said. “Any action I take to change the status of these suspensions will include advance notice.”
Administrative Order 2021-PR-020, which Luckert signed at the end of March, reinstated most time limitations and deadlines for court proceedings effective April 15. However, it kept in place a few time suspensions, which are more fully described in the order. The Legislature took action to suspend statutory speedy trial deadlines in criminal cases through 2021 HB 2078, a bill requested by the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association.
For all court actions related to the pandemic, visit Kansas courts response to COVID-19 on the judicial branch website.
