So far, air quality tests in the Montgomery building at 222 W. Sixth Street have turned up nothing much according to Geary County Commission Chair Trish Giordano.
She updated Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Michele Stimatze on the building — where the CVB office is usually located — after a complaint from the CVB about the quality of the air in the building.
Giordano said tests of the air quality in the building — including for mold — had revealed nothing so far.
Stimatze said she and an employee, Amanda Ravenstein, had experienced respiratory problems while in the building.
According to Stimatze, she has experienced respiratory issues and weird smells while in the building. Commissioner Alex Tyson and county Public Works Administrator Corey Trumpp have both experienced odd odors in the building.
She and her staff have avoided the building to the extent possible, only coming in for brief periods of time when she needs something from the office.
Giordano said further testing would take place, including for formaldehyde.
“Only because this was brought up in a public meeting — that you brought up as far as the air quality at the building — the Montgomery building — that I told you that you needed to go to workman’s comp and get checked out because I didn’t believe you, that’s not true,” Giordano said. “My job as a county employee is to make sure that you're ok.”
She said after the CVB’s first complaint about air quality, building owner John Montgomery had planned to file the complaint after nothing was detected. Giordano said she had encouraged further investigation of the problem for safety’s sake.
“It was not because I didn’t believe you,” Giordano said. “It was because I have — and we have — a due diligence to make sure our employees are safe. And for the record — only you and Amanda have any symptoms.”
She said Stimatze being asked to go to Alpha Care at GCH “was not because I didn’t believe you. It was because I was doing my job as one of your bosses.”
Stimatze said that people from the county had told her they believed she had been asked to get checked out because the commission was skeptical about her claims. When asked who had made those comments to her, she chose not to say.
Giordano said she did not believe anyone with the county had told Stimatze she had been asked to go to Alpha Care because of skepticism about Stimatze’s claims.
“I’m not trying to be rude, but there’s a lot of things that have been said,” Stimatze said.
“Yeah, there’s been a lot of things said that are not true,” Giordano agreed.
Giordano said that if there was nothing wrong with the air quality in the building, the county was unlikely to be allowed out of its lease. She asked Stimatze about approaching County Counsel Steve Opat about subletting the office at 222 W. Sixth St.
“Mr. Opat told me that you asked about if we could do it already before the results were even done,” she said.
Stimatze denied that she had approached Opat.
“I never talked to him about this,” she said.
