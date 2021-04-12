The Junction City Animal Shelter has received another grant from from the newly-named Petco Love grant fund totaling $12,500.
These funds will go to support the shelter’s work to help animals in the Junction City-Geary County area.
Petco Love is a nonprofit dedicated to helping pets nationally “by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier” according to a press release sent out announcing the shelter’s receipt of the grant. Since it was founded in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, the grant has provided funding for organizations totaling nearly $300 million focused on pet adoption and other efforts to save the lives of pets. According to the press release, PetCo Love has helped rehome more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations such as the local animal shelter nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Junction City Animal Shelter and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” President of Petco Love Susanne Kogut. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“We are thrilled to be awarded another Petco Love grant to help our shelter as well as our community. Junction City Animal Shelter prides itself in assisting others for the greater good. Our shelter is small, but mighty, and with the help of this wonderful partnership, we are able to do so much more. Please remember to donate at the register at Petco – it goes straight to shelters like ours!” Shelter Director at Junction City Animal Shelter Vanessa Gray said.
The Junction City Animal Shelter is an organization with the City of Junction City with the purpose of saving shelter pets’ lives, assist in community needs, and help educate the public on animal welfare and needs. It has served Geary County for more than 40 years. The Junction City Animal Shelter has: helped thousands of pets find loving homes, offered low-cost spaying/neutering, held fundraising events to support pets in need, managed three TNR programs to help reduce cat overpopulation, educated children in pet safety and care, and created an environment where pets are safe, enriched, and cared for until their forever home comes.
See Facebook.com/JunctionAnimalShelter for more information about the shelter.
