Kevin Ascher and his mother Betty Ascher of Geary County attended a recent Geary County Commission meeting to inquire about problems with a bridge near their home. Commissioner Keith Ascher stepped out of the room during this discussion due to a conflict of interest.
The Conrow Bridge project will make it difficult for them to tend their cattle because it will go through an area they have been using to feed their cattle, according to the Aschers. During the original plans, according to the Aschers, it seemed the old bridge would remain in place and open even when the new bridge opens up, but now that is not the case. The new bridge, according to the Aschers, will cut them off from the area where they feed their cattle. They asked the county for help in housing their cattle.
They also expressed concern with construction noise.
“That’s not a good thing,” he said. “They can spook easy and take off.”
According to Kevin Ascher, the plans for the new bridge that replaces the old Conrow Bridge will run to the north of the previous one, effectively rerouting it away from its previous position. The two had asked that the bridge be put back in its original position, but were told that wasn’t going to be possible because their wasn’t enough slough for the new bridge to be in that position and remain up to code.
“The proposal of the new bridge was going to take (it) through where we feed cattle and they were going to have to move the road a little bit,” he said. “On the other side it’s going to take some of our field.”
The two voiced their concerns, but were told nothing could be done.
The new bridge and additional road associated with it will run through the field they use for feeding, requiring the Aschers to move their fence.
The project is being paid for using grant money, which could be lost if the project is not completed soon.
Kevin Ascher said he contacted someone about the fence to coordinate the necessary changes with the county’s Public Works Director Corey Trumpp in the autumn of 2020.
“According to (Trumpp’s) comment, he’d like to et easements and whatnot purchased by the end of 2020,” Kevin Ascher said.
Come December, however, he spoke with Betty Ascher about the easements or an arrangement to sell the land to the county and she said she had heard nothing from Trumpp.
Kevin Ascher said he did not know what had transpired between then and March of this year, but when he spoke next with Trumpp, it seemed the bridge would be going back in the same place.
According to the Aschers, a lot has changed since their initial conversations with Trumpp and the team of engineers associated with the project.
“I’m assuming at the last commission (meeting) that commissioners didn’t like it — the cost of the project — and were looking at ways to reduce that cost,” he said.
The Aschers asked the commission to reconsider adjustments made to the project.
“We’re ok with everything, except we need to have the cattle taken care of,” Kevin Ascher said.
He and Betty Ascher invited the commission to visit their farm to better see what they were talking about.
Commission Chair Trish Giordano said she was concerned that if the commission made an exception for the Aschers because they were inconvenienced by the bridge project, then it would have to make those same exceptions for others.
“This is probably going to be the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Giordano said.
“It’s not just an inconvenience for us,” Betty Ascher said. “It’s impossible.”
She said it would create a significant burden for them in tending their farm. She expressed concern that Commissioners Giordano and Alex Tyson did not understand the problems associated with the project because they were not farmers themselves.
“You don’t understand,” she said.
Betty Ascher spoke about the difficulty of tending cattle during the winter, during the coldest months of the year which also coincide with calving season.
“I have lots of respect for farmers,” Giordano said.
“We’re really up against the clock now, when it comes to that grant,” Tyson said. “We came into this on the backside of it. We have free money on the table to get the project done.”
“That should have been done a year ago and we were told it was going to be done in 2020,” Betty Ascher said. “All of that would have been taken care of. For whatever reason, that didn’t happen but it wasn’t anything that we held up.”
Tyson said he was not sure what had happened with the previous commission, but was concerned the funds for the project would be lost if work was not done soon.
“I don’t want to have to sell my cattle,” Betty Ascher said. “That is my only little bit of income. I get less than $1,000 a month from social security.”
“I have talked to other farmers and I’ve talked to commissioners in other counties,” Giordano said, to find out if the county could do anything about the problem. “Us paying for all this stuff — instead of paying you money for your land and any of that kind of inconvenience — that was looked upon (strangely) and that we should have just given you the money and you did what you wanted to do with it.”
The Giordano and Tyson said they would take the Aschers up on their invitation to visit — separately, in order to avoid violating the Kansas Open Meetings Act.
