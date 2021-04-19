Junction City Police Chief John Lamb has held several meetings of his Chief’s Advisory Council which started this month.
A meeting took place Monday night at the Junction City Church of the Nazarene and in previous weeks at the 12th Street Community Center and the Junction City Municipal Building. The next meeting takes place April 26 at 7 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church at 1407 St. Mary’s Rd.
There have been few people in attendance at these initial meetings, but so far few community members have shown up.
Lamb said this has not discouraged him.
“Every waterfall begins with just one drop of water,” he said. “Hopefully it will build up interest.”
Lamb said it’s possible community members just have no complaints or issues they would like to have addressed.
“Maybe the attendance is in relation to — is directly related to — the fact that people think everything’s fine,” he said. “There’s really no concern, our quality of life issues are being addressed and they feel like the police are doing everything they can, so there’s no need to show up and be informed.”
During the meetings, Lamb disseminates information about crime statistics in the neighborhood and answer questions from concerned citizens.
The hope is to also have guest speakers at these meetings including the people such as Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell.
The meetings also offer a chance for community members to voice complaints about issues in their communities, including criminal activity such as people speeding in their neighborhoods. Even if attendees talk about issues the JCPD does not control such as potholes and streetlights that are out, Lamb said he would do his best to make sure those complaints made it to the right person.
The crime statistics the JCPD provides during the meetings aren’t readily available online at this time.
During the meetings, crime statistics are mapped out showing where certain crimes — and certain types of crimes — have taken place in a given neighborhood. The JCPD uses Lexis Nexis to compile its crime data which it presents to the community at these meetings.
“What we do is we explain to the (community) members attending the meeting is when we look at these dots on a map, we look at what’s driving them” Lamb said.
The incidents can be broken down by the type of crime and presumably to determine if there has been a rash of a certain type of criminal activity in a certain area recently.
Lamb said the meetings are intended not just to hear community member questions but to educate community members on what they can do to prevent themselves from being victims of crimes such as burglary such as turning their lights on and keeping their garage doors closed.
“This meeting’s an opportunity just to inform but also educate on what we’re seeing in an area,” Lamb said. “But it’s also an opportunity for them to share some information too. Like if we’re seeing a rash of burglaries and they say, ‘we always see this white car hanging around on the corner’ and so we go around and we see that white car, that might be the small piece of information we need to break the case wide open.”
That’s just an example of what the meetings might accomplish in terms of building a rapport between the JCPD and the community.
“It’s that back and forth exchange of information that’s really going to help,” he said. “My commitment when I came here was to ensure that the agency was as transparent as possible. Now there’s some things that we have to be secretive and keep the information close to our chests such as drug investigations, sexual battery — stuff like that — because we don’t want to endanger the case.”
According to Lamb, aside from sensitive cases such as those the JCPD disseminates all of its crime information — something he says other communities, such as Manhattan, don’t always do.
“Manhattan doesn’t report all their crime on this system,” he said.
Police departments all over the country use this system to upload their crime statistics, however, according to Lamb.
The maps show changes — including a decrease in wrecks caused by an increase in patrolling and ticketing in certain areas where wrecks have been common.
The JCPD has divided the city into four quadrants and tailors the information it distributes at a specific meeting to the area it is covering during that meeting.
People from other parts of Junction City are welcome to attend, but the information presented will be specific to the neighborhood the meeting is taking place in.
The information provided at the meetings is not available online at this time, but Lamb intends to change that in the future. He hopes to make the information accessible online to any member of the public before the end of summer.
JCPD Crime Analyst Cadin Sanner said the JCPD hopes to increase transparency by making alerts available for community members.
“When this goes live, (community members) can also sign up for crime alerts through Lexis Nexis from their address inside of a radius and then they can choose what kind of events to be notified for,” Sanner said. “So if I put my house within a mile of — I don’t know — every theft from a motor vehicle and burglary — it will send me an email every time one of those happens and let me know the area in which it happens so people have another way to monitor what’s going on.”
These alerts won’t give a specific address at which something occurred to protect the privacy of the victims.
“It’s just a great opportunity to get the information out to the community so that they’re aware what’s going on,” Lamb said.
Lamb said he hopes the community can become better informed through these efforts.
“The walks, the Chief’s Advisory Council, the implementation of the software and the web-based applications — it’s just a great opportunity to get information out to the community so they’re aware what’s going on,” he said. “If somebody was to say Junction City was dangerous, I would challenge them to prove it to me. Because I know the data. I look at it daily and now the community has that data to — again — be ambassadors. To say, ‘look, Junction City’s extremely safe in comparison to all these other communities.’”
Everything is expected to be up and running for members of the public by late summer.
