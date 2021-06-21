The City of Junction City has awarded a bid of $2,297,640 to Smoky Hill LLC for a roundabout associated with the construction of the new Junction City High School.
City Manager Allen Dinkel said there would be no tax increase for the people of Junction City associated with the project.
“The City will receive $2 million from KDOT for this project,” he said. “The school district will pay for a part of it as per an agreement we have with the district and the remainder will be city. We have been planning for this expense for two years on the city share. The city has not increased taxes since 2013 and has no desire to. It is the county that has made property taxes excessive.”
According to Dinkell, the roundabout will likely be finished by spring 2022.
