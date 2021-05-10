The Junction City Commission approved a request from Junction City Police Chief John Lamb for a wall be constructed to house a mural near the Junction City Police Department office. The wall will be 10 feet tall and 20 feet wide and a local artist is scheduled to paint the mural “highlighting many positive features” of the local police department, Junction City and the state of Kansas itself.
“Murals act as a collective thought space,” Lamb said. “They can create dialog around the subject of community issues through what they depict. They add value to the neighborhoods while also encouraging dialog. They make our neighborhoods beautiful. They add color to the buildings and walls and streets that would otherwise go unnoticed — which is a treat for locals and tourists alike. They attract new local businesses, which is really important with the Main Street initiative coming.”
Mindy Allen of Mindy’s Murals will paint the JCPD’s requested mural once their wall has been constructed.
Lamb feels such murals “do highlight creativity, community engagement and dialog.”
Construction of the wall will cost a little under $10,000, he said, and the mural itself will cost roughly $6,000, including the painting itself and landscaping and benches near the mural.
Lamb said he hoped to pay all expenses out of drug forfeiture money, meaning the project would not use any taxpayer dollars.
The mural, once painted, will show positive images of law enforcement officers and symbols of Junction City and Kansas. There will also be an inscription somewhere on the mural honoring fallen JCPD officers.
The mural will be painted this summer.
“I love the idea,” Commissioner Ronna Larson said. “I think it will be a great addition to the police department and the community. Especially in that area.”
