The Junction City Commission narrowly voted to leave its offer of $1 for the current Junction City High School site on the table.
The vote was 3-2 in favor of retaining the $1 offer for the school site with Commissioners Tim Brown and Pat Landes and Vice Mayor Nate Butler voted to decline USD 475’s counteroffers while Commissioner Ronna Larson and Mayor Jeff Underhill voted in favor of considering the district’s offers.
If USD 475 accepts the city’s offer, the city will acquire the current high school site after the school building has been torn down.
It has been suggested that the current JCHS site could be converted to a recreational site, according to Dinkell. It has been proposed as the possible site of a sports complex and a new site for the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
The district proposed three counter offers — to offer the city the whole site except for 17 acres for a possible future elementary school building, to trade the site for 17 acres of lots from the city’s landbank for a future school, or to pay for the land at fair market value.
City Manager Allen Dinkell was not in favor of these proposals.
Underhill was in favor of the landbank lot trade because he said he believed it would “speed up development” around the area.
“My initial thought is that we have plenty of landbank lots and if we say ‘hey, this is the future site of an elementary school,’ it might make them sell a little quicker around that,” he said.
Landes said he did not believe the school district needed 17 acres of land to build an elementary school on and said he did not believe it was necessary to sell landbank lots any faster than they were already being sold.
“That’s just a ridiculous amount of land … I think we stand pat where we are,” he said. “They act like we haven’t done anything to support the high school project (and) everything was on them. We’ve spent millions of dollars to improve the safety and logistics of everything around that high school. We’re done, in my opinion. It’s $1 for the property and that’s it.”
“I’d hate for us to lose out on the opportunity of the grant,” Larson said.
The $1 offer remains on the table.
