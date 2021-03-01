According to City Manager Allen Dinkel, Junction City has received a grant totaling $737,653 from the Kansas Department of Transportation. These funds will go toward the city’s Blue Jay Trail Connector project. The trail connector is a project partly associated with the new Junction City High School.
The trail connector project actually started in 2016 or 2017, according to Dinkel. It will connect a trail connecting Eighth St. and Rucker Road and west to Highway 77.
“This is going to extend that 10-foot-wide trail another half mile to Blue Jay Way,” Dinkel said. “Then we’ll have a walking trail — 10-foot-wide — from Blue Jay Way all the way to Eisenhower (Road).”
Blue Jay Way is the name of the city’s portion of a road associated with the new JCHS. Work is taking place on that project now. This new road will also have a 10-foot-wide walking path on it.
The walking path project goes beyond the scope of the new high school, but will have the added benefit of creating a walking path to high school so that students who walk to and from school every day will have a safe route to travel by.
The project’s ultimate goal is to offer community members more opportunities to walk safely to places they need to go and to improve health and quality of life in the community.
“It’s just part of a long range plan,” Dinkel said of the trail connector.
This is the third time Junction City has applied for this grant.
Main Street Project
In other city news, the downtown revitalization group is still waiting on an announcement from Governor Laura Kelly as to whether Junction City has been accepted into the state’s Main Street program.
Kelly may make the announcement some time early this week, possibly today — March 2.
