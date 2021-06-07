Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has filed for election.
The Republican, who lost his primary to fellow Republican Kris Kobach during the 2018 election, hopes to regain the office of governor in the Nov. 2 election.
He stopped briefly in the Junction City area to talk with voters.
“People want to talk,” Colyer said. “They’re coming out of coronavirus and a lot of people are pretty upset about what has happened in Kansas this past year. But people want to talk, they want to get out, they want to look forward.”
Colyer said his message is “very different” from that of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.
He said in campaigning around the state he has picked up concerns from constituents.
“They’re really serious,” Colyer said. “They’re concerned about what happened with coronavirus. For months, Kansas would rank 43rd, 47th in testing and 43rd and 47th on vaccinations. That’s not who we are. And one of the things that has happened we lost all sorts of small businesses this past year and it’s been devastating for them.”
These are things he hopes to improve on if elected.
“Now we’re in a different place than we were months ago,” Colyer said. “Very early on we were not organized, we did not get (vaccines) distributed out, we did not have organized communications or getting people scheduled on that. Most other states beat the socks off of us and we needed to be much more like Missouri and Texas and Oklahoma and Nebraska and so we were lagging everywhere. As we’re going forward, Kansans — we have a fairly good vaccination rate. I think that will continue on. But you have to build trust with Kansans and you have to trust Kansans to do the right thing. If you give them good information and you keep talking with them about it, they will.”
At this time, Geary County has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state.
Colyer said he believed “working with local leaders” to get the word out about COVID-19 prevention measures would help.
“You have a younger population,” he said. “We have also a military population or related to military. So there are different channels that you can communicate with people and getting people facts and the information is what’s really important. And a lot of times those messages aren’t targeted to people. You have to go where people are.”
Colyer hopes also to stimulate economic growth if elected and improve the unemployment rate. He said he would be in favor of removing the pandemic unemployment payments that are currently in place.
“I talk to employers every day,” he said. “There are more jobs available right now than there are people on unemployment and many restaurants and other businesses, people can earn more money on unemployment than they can in a conventional job. But when you have another job, you get other benefits too. You can develop health insurance benefits, a retirement plan, education things — those are (important). Making sure that we get people get back to work so that they can have all those benefits is important.”
He wants to improve the state’s technology infrastructure as well in order to keep younger people in the state.
“As we’re growing as a state, we need more technology,” Colyer said. “Things like rural broadband.”
