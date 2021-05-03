Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano and Geary Community Hospital Board member Cecil Aska both expressed concern over the fact that the GCH, which is owned by the county, was not funded by the county’s Public Buildings Commission.
Giordano said she believed the past commission had been offered bad advice about how to handle GCH.
“I think that the past commission had been given bad legal advice on what our responsibility is as a commission as it pertains to our county hospital,” she said during the April GCH meeting. “We own this hospital.”
The county only owns the building, Giordano said, and is not responsible for the employees or the day to day operations of the hospital, but she said she felt the commission had not done enough to take care of the GCH building in the recent past.
“It’s our building, we fund it with taxpayer money and I think we need to be more involved in it — which is one of the reasons why I ran (for election),” Giordano said. “We can’t have a thriving community without a good hospital.”
Giordano said she believed the county should conduct yearly building inspections to ensure it is properly maintained.
She said she was “shocked” GCH had been left out by the PBC.
Aska said he he was also surprised that GCH had been excluded.
He said he hoped the county and GCH could “start having those conversations and seeing what the possibilities could be.”
“We’ve all got to look at what’s best for the county,” Aska said, adding that he hoped they could find a solution that would benefit both the hospital and Geary County and hoped both parties could have “an open, honest conversation and know what the facts are.”
“In my opinion, the old commission sabotaged the new commission’s ability to help the hospital without using taxpayer money that would affect the mill levy,” Giordano said. “I don’t understand why they would do something like that when, in 2009, we took out that $34 million bond — we still owe almost $24 million on that bond — we still have to pay that bond whether these doors close or not. Not to mention the 300 people that would lose their jobs (if GCH closed). So it is very disheartening that people would cut their nose off to spite their face just to — I don’t know why. I can’t explain why.”
Former commissioners felt the money from no-fund warrants and COVID-19 relief funds were enough to sustain GCH, including former Commissioner Brad Scholz.
“I guess what is frustrating to me is having an acting commissioner being — Commissioner Giordano — constantly making negative comments about the prior commission but not taking the time to even research in minutes or talk to any of us with regards to why we made the decisions that we made,” Scholz said. “She says we give two mils to the hospital. We give a total of six mils to the hospital. We give two mils plus four mils to satisfy the OR bonds from 2006 with the expansion of the hospital.”
Scholz said — aside from no-fund warrant money — has also received more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief SPARK funds.
“They’ve gotten close to $20 million — which is more than the county’s budget — in federal monies,” he said. “So why can’t the hospital sustain itself? And if it still can’t (sustain itself) why aren’t we looking at selling the hospital? Because if you sell it to a corporation that buys hospitals and manages hospitals, who do you think would be better at running a hospital — someone like that or a board of trustees that know nothing about running a hospital?”
Scholz feels the commission is throwing money at a problem.
“If they’re hemorrhaging money, why do they keep throwing money away?” he said. “None of these things make sense to me.”
He said he believed there was not enough accountability yet for the GCH administration — particularly the CEO.
“If it continues to go down the path that it has in the past, people are going to say that they’ve had enough,” Scholz said. “And there’s a lot of people that I’ve talked to that are tired of seeing this situation that we are in now and have been. We ask for some form of accountability. Have you seen that form of accountability? I even brought up a way in which to have a form of accountability for oversight of the CEO and the CFO. But they’re not doing it.”
Giordano said she disagrees that she has not conducted research into the situation.
“We did plenty of research,” she said.
Giordano said the no-fund warrants and COVID-19 funds are not a permanent or sustainable solution to GCH’s problem.
“The no-fund warrants — what it did was it up front gave monies that we normally give (GCH),” she said. “We normally give two mils a year which is close to ($500,000) to the hospital. So when they did the no-fund warrants, it was four years — so that was $2 million that they gave. So instead of the hospital getting any monies for those four years, they’re paying off those warrants like it was a loan. So the hospital’s not getting any money from the county right now that they normally get for maintenance or operation.”
This was necessary, she said, because GCH was in deep debt — about $6 million in debt — only had two days’ cash on hand for operation before receiving the no-fund warrants.
“There are so many things that need to be done — and still need to be done — and (GCH is) not getting any assistance from us during this time, because we’re still paying the no-fund warrants off. But we could have used some of those monies, according to (attorney) Kevin Cowan of Graham and Bell from down in Wichita — he’s the bond attorney — we could have used some of those monies in that new lease toward maintenance — only maintenance — fixing stuff like the roof or the chillers, the boilers. And they chose not to do that.”
