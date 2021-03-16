A past Geary County Commission approved an Emergency Operations Center to be put in place in the basement of the county office building, but Monday County Commission Chair Trish Giordano called into question the size of the project.
Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges and Geary County Assistant Fire Chief Curt Janke answered questions about the project from Giordano March 15.
“I’m not saying we don’t need an EOC,” she said. “I just want to know what you are planning for that and what exactly — why does it have to be so big? Nobody in this building was consulted. When this building was built, it was my understanding that (the basement area) was for storage.”
Giordano said she had been told the storage area in the basement, where the EOC was expected to be installed, was intended to be used for storage for multiple country departments. She said she had been told by several stakeholders, including Geary County Public Works Director Corey Trumpp, that they had not been consulted about the EOC. Jake and Berges said they believed this was not true — that they believed Trumpp had been involved in early discussions about the project.
Giordano said she felt communication from Emergency Management had been lacking and wanted to see that change.
The EOC, as plans are laid out at this time, includes safe rooms in the event of a tornado, a backup generator, a dispatch area, two bathrooms with showers, a kitchenette, a large meeting room, and two smaller rooms for use by other departments when the EOC is not in operation. The project would take up three-fourths of the basement, if completed as-is.
The funds for the EOC were initially expected to be provided by SPARK monies — COVID-19 relief dollars — and will now be covered in part by a $11,000 FEMA grant which Berges said he is “99 percent sure” the county will receive. The county would pay $37,000 for the hardened rooms and $350,000 for the rest of the EOC.
The project was put out for bid in early December 2020.
“I don’t understand why it has to be this big,” Giordano said multiple times during the discussion. “I think we need (an EOC) but I don’t think we need two bathrooms with showers. I think we can have one room where you can meet and then maybe a smaller room for dispatch. There are so many other things that we have where — needs versus wants. I mean, (other county departments) need this storage. You want a large EOC. I don’t think we need a big EOC … The communication is not good. I don’t know. I want to work on that as far as maybe having department head meetings.”
The basement area, Giordano said, is a communal area for every department that works in the county office building, in any case.
“I went down there and I see why they need that much space,” she said. “Now, I think we can use some of the downstairs for it. I don’t feel that we don’t need one. But there’s no reason for it to be that big.”
Berges said he took his direction from the former county commission that approved the project.
“They did not say, ‘you can have this much space’ or whatever,” he said.
Giordano said it was a problem that the previous commission had not checked to see how much storage was needed by other departments before going ahead with plans for the project.
“Nobody checked with how much storage they needed,” she said. “The basement was built for storage — specifically for storage — for the departments that are here. I just think this is — I think this is excessive.”
Commissioner Keith Ascher, the only commissioner who remains of the original group that approved the EOC project, said he had planned to meet with everyone involved last week, including Berges and other county department heads. Ascher said he had not been able to due to Berges and the rest of the Geary County Rural Fire Department being called out to multiple fires.
Ascher said he wanted to “get a preliminary idea just so that Garry hears from the other people in this building, Corey hears the same thing — so there isn’t this he said, she said. We can all be on one page.”
In defense of the EOC, he added that no one had expected COVID-19 to hit this area in the way it did until it had.
“Nobody knew we were going to get hit by a pandemic,” Ascher said. “So we want to be prepared for (the next disaster).”
According to Janke, the bathrooms with showers and the kitchenette are necessary because during a disaster, it’s possible multiple county emergency management officials and emergency management officials from outside the county will be stuck in the EOC, coordinating a disaster response. They could be down there for several days at a time, he said, and might need multiple shower-equipped bathrooms and a kitchen area.
“You have to have the thing if there is a major disaster where people have to stay in there for three or four days at a time,” Janke said. “That was why the bathrooms were in it, that was why the kitchen was there.”
Giordano recommended there be only one shower-equipped bathroom and a scaled-down kitchen area, but Janke said he felt it would be preferable to have two shower areas.
Sheriff Dan Jackson was present and defended the EOC project.
“The EOC is something you don’t need until you need it and then when you need it you’ve got to have it,” he said. “If the disaster we’re talking about was the tornado that hit Chapman, we would have easily 15 to 20 people working in that EOC, because every agency that came here to help from across the state — their leadership would be in the EOC. When you think about it, you’ve got — just for the pandemic when it started — we had before we went to doing it by phone we had 12 people down there in that one room. That’s just our community people. Not counting something like what happened over in Chapman. You could easily have 20 to 25 people working down there. And depending on how bad it was — if it hit the right area — we could lose dispatch. We could lose primary and secondary dispatch. I mean, having a dispatch center down there is vital. But I just think — and I’m not arguing for either side — I know everybody needs space … I just think when you guys go forward and you think about it, just don’t think of it as the EOC is six or seven people from here meeting together because of the pandemic. It could be a lot larger than that and have to be manned for a long period of time. So wherever it goes, it’s got to be hardened, it’s got to be safe.”
Giornado said she did not disagree that the EOC needed a dispatch area was important.
“Garry, I think you do a great job with our emergency (management),” Giordano said. “I am not saying we don’t need (an EOC). I’m saying that I think we can scale back, because that — there is no reason why we need that much space. But I do know that we do need space downstairs for storage. I understand there’s a lot of free space down there, but when we put the EOC in there, it’s going to take up more space and (other departments) need space to grow, they need space to keep their stuff. You know as well as I do, some of (the records) can be consolidated, but who has time? Who has the manpower? I can tell you for probably 10 years they’ve been trying to consolidate the old police records (at the Junction City Police Department), but nobody’s even put a dent in them … I want you to know, I’m not against this at all.”
Commissioners plan to meet with all department heads who have a stake in this matter next week.
“I appreciate the hard work, guys,” Commissioner Alex Tyson said. “We’ll keep looking at this and make sure that we figure something out.”
