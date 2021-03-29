The Geary County Commission held a brief meeting March 29.
The subject of a financial coordinator came up again when Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke addressed the commission for an update and to discuss the upcoming budget season.
Nordyke expressed concern that the county did not know yet whether valuations would go up or down in the county.
She said that she felt that it would be difficult to hire a financial coordinator without raising the mil levy.
Commission Chair Trish Giordano said she believed the county should still look into the prospect of hiring a financial coordinator.
They discussed the upcoming budget season and how budgets should be laid out.
Giordano has said in the past that she wants to see a more comprehensive, line-item budget from county entities, using the Junction City Police Department’s budget as an example of how such a budget should be prepared.
“Our budget season is starting and we’re going to have to start our budget preparation,” Giordano said. “Ms. Nordyke was just seeing what was wanted from the commission.”
They talked about some of the categories the commission might hope to see on a line-item budget
“We’re going to look at the categories that we want so we can see where the money is going and then get with the department heads,” Giordano said. "I know it’s going to be — since we don’t have anybody dedicated — I don’t want to cause problems for the department heads. But I definitely want to get more detail on the items that we are spending money on.”
She said she wanted the commission to receive input from county department heads as the county entered its budget season.
“We want to see more of the line item and we’re going to go over and pick the categories we want to see — like vehicles, gas, supplies, training, memberships — just to see where the money is going,” Giordano said.
The commission also heard from its bond lawyer, Kevin Cowan from Gilmore and Bell. Giordano said the commission talked to him about ways in which the county could “possibly refinance the bonds for the hospital to provide them a little more financial help without any tax increases."
The commission spoke to the new Geary Community Healthcare Foundation Director Tracy Geisler who told them GCHF events that had been done away with in previous years would be coming back this year. This includes the annual fundraiser benefiting Geary Community Hospital, the Holiday Glitz. The date of the event has not yet been released, but it will take place some time in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.