The Geary County Health Department has received a request that it vaccinate high school aged children between the ages of 16 and 18. The health department is interested to learn how many high school students would like to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been approved so far for children between the ages of 16 and 18. If there is enough interest from students of this age, the health department could special order a limited number of the vaccines from the state in order to vaccinate those students.
To express an interest in receiving the Pfizer vaccine, people aged 16 to 18 can go to this link: https://form.jotform.com/211047073377150 and fill out the online form so the health department will know how much of the vaccine to request from the state. Interested children between the ages of 16 and 18 are asked to sign up. The health department asks that no one who is not between the ages of 16 and 18 sign up for the vaccine using this form.
Students who receive the vaccine will have their first dose with their second dose to come 21 days later. People who have received the vaccine are considered to have full protection from the virus two weeks after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. Full protection means that exposure to the virus would not necessitate a quarantine on the part of the vaccinated person.
People who have questions or want to receive a vaccine can call the health department at 785-762-5788.
COVID-19 Numbers Update
As of the last update from the health department, the total number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the community sits at 17. Over the past week, 13 new cases have been identified by the health department and 11 new recoveries from the virus have been noted.
The county’s unofficial COVID-19 death count still remains steady at 26.
At this time, no one in Geary County is hospitalized with the virus.
By the health department’s count, there have been a total of 1,596 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic arrived in Geary County last spring. Of these cases, 1,553 are listed by the county as recovered.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists every case of COVID-19 the state has experienced since the start of the pandemic on a map at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas where the cases are broken down by county.
The KDHE’s COVID-19 map lists Geary County as having had 3,271 cases of the virus in total. This is a difference of 1,675 with the health department’s total. According to the health department, the difference in cases is accounted for by Fort Riley numbers, which the state receives and the local health department does not. The gap between the two counts has grown by 40 since last week, when it was 1,635.
