After a heated debate, the Geary County Commission voted at its March 22 meeting to hear from a consulting firm about the prospect of hiring a county financial manager.
“I’m very passionate about this subject,” Commission Chair Trish Giordano said. “I understand there are some departments that do not feel this is needed, but I have spoken to a larger number of departments that feel a financial coordinator would help them budget more efficiently. The county commissioners’ main job is to manage a fiscally responsible budget that provides Geary County with quality services.”
Giordano said she had spoken to financial coordinators, accountants, auditors, and experienced county commissioners from outside Geary County about the subject in coming to her conclusion that the county needs a financial coordinator.
“I do not think that anyone or any department is doing anything wrong,” she said. “This position is so the commission and county department managers can do our jobs more efficiently and free up desperately needed resources so we can govern and manage effectively. The position is needed to help department heads create a line item budget, develop a capital improvement plan, a capital equipment plan and a 5-10 year capital improvement budget. They would supply department heads with with accurate and timely information to assist them in efficiencies and redundancies.”
Giordano said she believed this would aid in creating “situation awareness” among both commissioners and county department heads.
“Together this coordinator can help collaborate ideas and realities with all stakeholders,” she said. “This person would also be responsible to apply for grants and other financial opportunities for our county. This is an investment for a county that is wanting to grow and thrive. We need to plan and communicate clear goals to be ready for our future.”
Geary County has a budget of $42 million. Six years ago, Giordano said, it was closer to $32 million.
“Our county has not grown 25 percent, our services have not significantly changed,” she said. “But our budget has. We need help. In my opinion, we three well intentioned citizens working diligently as county commissioners are not qualified to be such an expert.”
Giordano said a report done in 2014 “strongly” suggested a financial coordinator position for the county.
She said she had spoken with Osenbaugh Consulting about the prospect of making a presentation to the county commission.
Not all county commissioners were in agreement with the proposal.
Commissioner Keith Ascher said he believed it was not necessary.
“This isn’t a new idea,” he said. “We’ve talked about this for years and we never did come to an agreement on what is necessary … What we came to the conclusion of was that we didn’t think it was necessary to have a full-blown (financial manager). Because when when you look at the statute, the county clerk is the chief financial officer by statute.”
Ascher said he believed the financial manager position was a “want and not a need” and said he believed the two new commissioners — Giornado and Commissioner Alex Tyson — should go through a budget season with the county before the county considered hiring a financial manager.
Ascher said after the county’s Human Resources Department Manager John Thummel had announced he would be leaving that the county should focus on filling that position.
Giordano countered that by the time the county got around to hiring a financial manager, the HR position would be filled, saying “this is not something that’s going to happen overnight.”
“I feel that we need to move forward, get a consulting firm in here to tell us what they can find for us as far as what would be beneficial for our community,” she added.
Tyson was in agreement with Giordano.
“If we are going to go down this road or if we decide to go down this road, we do need (to know) what this job could possibly look like,” he said. “I envision it as far as being the go-between not just for commissioners but also for our directors.”
Tyson requested feedback from county department heads.
“There’s a lot of different things that go into this as far as what it looks like,” he said. “I need you guys’ feedback. I don’t want to go at this alone. It’s important that you guys have that feedback.”
Giordano said she believed the county commissioners did not receive enough information in general to make major budgeting decisions.
She compared the county’s budget to those of counties nearby, including larger ones such as Saline County and Riley County. Giordano said Geary County’s budget was only about $10 million less than Saline County, which is bigger in population and size.
“I want to know where all this money is and the public deserves to know where every dollar of our money goes,” she said. “We cannot provide them that. We can only provide them what department it goes to and the four categories that are provided to the commission.”
Ascher said he felt comparing the different counties was “comparing apples and oranges,” but Giordano strongly disagreed. She said she knew enough about budgets to believe there was a need for a coordinator. Giordano said she felt the county’s system was outdated.
“Don’t take my passion for anger,” she said. “But this is ridiculous and it’s like I’m talking to a brick wall. This is nothing to do with anybody’s job performance … If we want to grow and thrive as a community, we need to start acting like it and we need to start being fiscally responsible and we need to start looking for grants and we need to start making a plan.”
Three county departments have expressed doubt about the prospect of hiring a financial manager to oversee the county — the Geary County Clerk’s office, the Register of Deeds office and the Geary County Treasurer’s office. According to Giordano, the other county department heads she has spoken to have all been in favor of the prospect.
“This is not a personal attack on anybody that works in this county,” Giordano said. “This is what I feel I was elected to do and all of us were elected to do — to be responsible for county money.”
She said she felt this would not be possible without the help of a professional financial coordinator.
Geary County Treasurer Kathy Tremont said she did not believe Geary County was comparable with neighboring counties of any size.
“I think we need to take into consideration the large volume of what we take care of here in Geary County is military,” she said. “And there’s no tax dollars that funds that … Geary County funds a lot of services for the military but there’s no tax dollars behind that. So me as a citizen of Geary County, I have to pay for the roads, I have to pay for all the services and the military — they pay for their services as well, but they don’t pay tax dollars to pave the roads in Geary County. So that’s a big consideration. Geary County isn’t like Riley County, it isn’t like Harvey County or any other county. Geary County is Geary County.”
Tremont suggested the county hire her office another employee to help organize the finances as opposed to hiring a full-time financial coordinator and talked about how busy her office was.
“I do things by the seat of my pants half the time,” she said.
“This position is going to help all the departments,” Giordano said. “They will evaluate every single department and see the needs versus the wants. There’s some departments here that get everything that they want and then other departments — “
“Why don’t you sit down and figure that out through the budget process?” Tremont asked.
“Because I’m not a professional budget person,” Giordano said. “We have $41 million that we’re dealing with. This isn’t just a $10,000 issue. This is something that needs to be done that will benefit every single department and I don’t understand why three departments are so against it.”
“I’m not against it necessarily,” Tremont said. “I want some justification for this because if you’re going to pay a position that much money and if you talk about needs and wants — Geary County needs to be able to decipher between needs and wants.”
Giordano said deciphering needs versus wants would be what the financial coordinator, if hired, would do.
Members of the public Theresa Bramlage and Brad Johnson were present at the meeting and spoke up during the discussion. Both were in favor of hiring a financial manager.
Bramlage spoke of her experience as part of the Geary Community Hospital Board.
“I was on the board for two months when we hired a firm to come in and do an assessment,” she said. “Had we not done that assessment, we would not be open today.”
Bramlage talked about saying no to a proposed mil levy increase for the hospital during this time.
“When it was proposed that we wanted a mil levy increase for the hospital, you know my words were ‘that would be irresponsible — we need to assess how we’re spending money today — we need to be accountable to our taxpayers’ and that’s what we did,” she said, addressing Ascher. “Our doors would be closed today if it weren’t for that process.”
Bramlage said that despite the fact that she has a finance background, she would be unable to oversee GCH’s finances by herself.
Johnson serves as President of Exchange Bank in Junction City and said he had a financial person himself.
“I have an MBA in finance,” he said. “I have worked in big banks. I am not smart enough to handle finances. We have one gentleman — well, a team — in Nebraska that does our finances. Think of me as a branch manager. If I had to spend a lot of time dealing with the finances, I wouldn’t get done what needs to be done. That person up in Nebraska that is our finance person helps coordinate all our finances together so if I have a question — like I need another employee, you mentioned that — you wouldn’t get anecdotal evidence, he would actually give me numbers to support that I need another person … Our branch is the fastest-moving bank of all 10 banks because I have that finance person and I’m much more efficient. Our bottom line is way up from where it was four years ago.”
The county’s vote Monday does not mean it is hiring a financial manager yet. It is only hearing a proposal from a firm to decide if it is a viable option at this time.
