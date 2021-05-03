At the Geary County Commission meeting April 26, commissioners discussed security at several county buildings, including the Pennell Building.
According to Commission Chair Trish Giordano, security at the main county office and at the Pennell Building have been a topic of discussion for the county for a while.
“Security was brought up last year by the past commission here and I see a need over at the Pennell Building prior to this building,” she said, referring to the county office at 206 E. Eighth St. “I wish we could do all of our — provide security in — all of our county buildings. But I think that since the court trustees office is going to be moving downstairs and they’re going to be doing some remodeling down there, that would be a good time to put some security in there.”
Giordano said there hadn’t been any incidents to prompt the addition of security to either county building and that she felt it was just a “sign of the times” and needed for employee safety.
“I think it’s something that needs to be looked at,” she said.
Commissioners announced they would hire a new HR director after the departure of John Thummel.
Giordano said the new director’s name has not yet been released.
“She’s going to start May 24,” Giordano said. “So we’re re real excited about that. From what the hiring group said, she’s full of energy and has a lot of cool ideas. So I’m excited for her to start.”
Also discussed at the county meeting was the Geary County Sheriff’s Office substation. According to Giordano, the substation’s construction is on schedule. The substation will house the Sheriff’s Joint Dive Team which was formed in 2019 and which includes members from the Sheriff’s Office and the Junction City Fire Department.
The $600,000 price of its construction will be covered by forfeiture money.
“No tax money is used on that,” Giordano said.
She said the county commission intends to tour the substation soon.
According to Giordano, the dive team has seen some activity so far this year.
“I know they’ve had some calls and they’ve been doing a lot of training and just getting acquainted with going out on the water and doing cold water stuff — because your body gets shocked when you’re going in there,” she said. “So yeah, they’ve been doing some scenarios and working with the other entities.”
The commission also heard from Chair of Live Well Geary County Joe Handlos about the food policy council, which is in need of members from the agriculture and retail sectors.
“I think it’s a great program and I think that we have a lot of great organizations working on our food security since we’re very food insecure in our community,” Giordano said. “Our health rating is not as good as it should be. I think that’s something that the whole community needs to work on to help that improve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.